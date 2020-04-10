Netizens give name to Salman Khan's 'breakfast with love', term it 'cutest video'

Bollywood celebrities have been showcasing unique talents amid the lockdown. While some have been indulging in daily chores like cooking, doing the dishes, sweeping the floor, cleaning the fans, some have also been showing their creative side by playing a musical instrument or enacting something with their loved ones. Salman Khan’s lockdown diaries at his farmhouse in Panvel near Mumbai also involved food and a loved one, but something not many would expect.

The actor’s ‘breakfast with his ‘love’, his horse, involved both of them eating grass together.

Here's the video

The video left his fans and netizens excited and many came up with interesting responses. Some gave name to the meal, terming it ‘detox breakfast’ and ‘salad diet.’

His die-hard fans felt the moment was ‘cute’ and even called it the ‘cutest thing’ on the Internet today. Some were impressed with some other aspects like his beard, or the way he says ‘it’s damn good’ in the end.

With fans often praising their ‘Bhai’ for his charitable works, they termed it ‘unconditional love’ and called it ‘simplicity level’ for him giving it first to the horse before having it himself. Some quipped that he might have been a horse in his previous life.

Here are the reactions:

Meanwhile, Salman recently made headlines for offering to help the daily wage workers of the industry amid the lockdown. His decision to personally credit it into the accounts of the 25000 employees earned praises. The Bajarangi Bhaijaan star also expressed delight about citizens of Mumbai staying indoors on Shab-e-barat and following the government’s decision on lockdown.

Meanwhile, the lockdown is set to last till April 14 as India seeks to contain COVID-19. With over 5700 cases and 199 deaths, calls for an extension of the lockdown are also doing the rounds.

