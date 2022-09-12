'Sam Bahadur': Neeraj Kabi To Play Former PM Jawaharlal Nehru In Vicky Kaushal-starrer

After receiving a lot of praises for his 2021 film Sardar Udham, Vicky Kaushal is all set to star in yet another biopic Sam Bahadur. The forthcoming movie will follow the life of India's greatest war hero and Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. While the movie's release date has not been announced yet, Vicky Kaushal has begun working on the film, which also stars the Dangal duo Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Now, another addition has been made to the film's cast.

The upcoming film Sam Bahadur will see Vicky Kaushal play the titular role, while Sanya Malhotra will essay the part of his wife, Silloo Manekshaw. Fatima Sana Shaikh will step into the shoes of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Neeraj Kabi has been roped in to play the role of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru as Sam Bahadur. Kabi worked with film director Meghna Gulzar in the critically acclaimed film Talvar. Both Kabi and Meghna Gulzar are reportedly happy to reunite for the film.

Vicky Kaushal begin shooting in Kashmir

Vicky Kaushal has been sharing glimpses of the serene landscapes on his Instagram handle from the shoot for Sam Bahadur. According to the leading daily's source, the actor is filming in Kashmir with the rest of the cast. The makers are now shooting the last leg of the movie and will soon move to Delhi.

The source said, "Meanwhile, Vicky and the rest of the cast is currently shooting in Kashmir. They are in the last leg of that schedule, after which they will move to Delhi."

Vicky Kaushal began shooting for the upcoming biopic last month. Taking to his Instagram handle, the Uri star shared a few glimpses of the film's shoot, which also saw his co-stars Malhotra and Shaikh. The post's caption read, "Only Gratitude as we set out on this extremely special Journey. Samबहादुर Now Filming! We are thankful for your continued support." Many celebrities, including Anushka Sharma and Dia Mirza reacted to the post. While Anushka Sharma wrote, "Good luck Vicky! Eagerly awaiting this one," Dia Mirza penned, "All the best have the best time! Can’t wait to watch this one."

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09/@neerajkabi