Samantha Collaborates With 'sweetest' Ranveer Singh For Ad Shoot; Latter Reciprocates Love

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has become a household name with her stint in The Family Man season 2 as well as with her chart breaking track Oo Antava. With her pan-India appeal, Samantha is now collaborating with Bollywood celebrities including Ranveer Singh. The actors recently came together for an advertisement shoot in Mumbai, with Samantha giving a sneak peek into their project.

Sharing a picture with the Gully Boy star, Samantha called him 'the sweetest'. Responding to her gesture, Singh reshared their picture and mentioned it was a delight to work with her.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu collaborates with Ranveer Singh for a project

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Yashoda star shared an adorable selfie of the actors smiling. While Samantha was dressed in an Air Force officer uniform, Ranveer sported a blue shirt. In the caption, she mentioned, "The sweetest ever @ranveersingh (sic)."

Reposting the picture, Ranveer stated, "T'was a delight (sic)."

Samantha, who was recently seen in the film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, is now busy filming Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna and Srikanth Iyengar in pivotal roles. It will be released on December 23, 2022, in four languages, namely - Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

She also has Yashoda and Shakuntalam releasing this year. Lastly, she will be joining hands with The Family Man director duo Raj and DK for Amazon Prime series Citadel. Also starring Varun Dhawan in the lead role, the project's shoot will commence sometime in 2022, according to Pinkvilla. The flagship series Citadel is being headlined by Priyanka Chopra, with its regional versions being made in India and Italy.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh was recently seen in Divyang Thakkar's comedy-drama Jayeshbhai Jordaar alongside Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah. It was released theatrically on 13 May 2022. He now has Rohit Shetty's family entertainer Cirkus in the pipeline. Also starring Pooja Hegde, the film will be released in theatres on December 23, 2022. It marks Shetty and Ranveer's third collaboration.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RANVEERSINGH/ @SAMANTHARUTHPRABHUOFFL