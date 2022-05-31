Vijay Deverakonda To Soon Begin Shoot For Khushi's Second Schedule; Samantha To Join Later

Vijay Deverakonda and Samatha Ruth Prabhu are two of the biggest names in the South film industry. The actors are known for their impeccable acting and also enjoy a massive fan following. While the two were much-loved for sharing the screen space in Mahanati, the biopic based on the life of actor Savitri, they are all set to wow the audience with their upcoming film Khushi.

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were recently shooting for the upcoming movie in Kashmir. The duo treated their fans with various glimpses from the picturesque location of Kashmir. While the two stars wrapped up the Kashmir schedule of the film a while ago, they are now all set to begin with the film's second schedule.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Vijay Deverakonda, who was recently on a short trip to Mumbai, is now all set to resume work and begin with the second schedule of Khushi from June 5. The second schedule of the film will commence in a 3-week long schedule in Hyderabad, Vizag and Aleppey. Samantha will join the film's shoot around June 8.

Pinkvilla quoted its source as saying, "Vijay Deverakonda, known to be the professional he is, will jump to the second schedule of Kushi from June 5. The makers have planned to finish some crucial scenes in this 3-week long schedule in Hyderabad, Vizag and Aleppey. Samantha will join Vijay in the second schedule around June 8. A few scenes will be shot on sets created of a metro station, church, marriage registrar office and hospital."

More about Khushi

Touted to be a "grand family experience", Khushi is scheduled for a worldwide release on December 23. The film will be released in four languages - Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Apart from Vijay Deverakoda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the Shiva Nirvana directorial also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna and Srikanth Iyengar in supporting roles.

Earlier this month, the makers of Khushi unveiled its much awaited poster. Sharing the poster along with the film's release date, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "This Christmas- NewYears An Explosion of Joy, laughter, happiness & Love. A Grand Family experience! KUSHI Telugu Tamil Kannada Malayalam Dec 23 Worldwide Release!"

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl