Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's Eid Look: Wow...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is wowed by Kangana Ranaut's latest Eid looks. The Shaakuntalam star, on April 23, reacted to the Queen actor's Instagram post. Kangana, in her post, shared her Eid looks. She can be seen wearing a beautiful multi-coloured heavily embroidered kurta set. Sharing the photos, Kangana wrote, "Every festival is a potential memory … explore it …. Live it …. Feel it." Reacting to the post, Samantha took to the Tanu Weds Manu actor's comment section and wrote, "Wow" followed by red heart emojis.

Kangana also shared a video of herself in the Eid look. For the caption, she just used a black heart. Other than Samantha, many others also reacted. One of her fans wrote. "you look gorgeous". Another user commented, "Beautiful Sherni Bollywood ki aana shan...kangana ranaut...love u mam." Check out her Eid look below:

Kangana Ranaut-Samantha Ruth Prabhu's bond

Kangana Ranaut and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have always been each other's support systems. The actors are often seen giving shoutouts to each other. They also exchange birthday wishes on social media and often comment on each other's social media posts.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's work front

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently in London with her Citadel team. The actor recently attended Priyanka Chopra's Citadel premiere along with Varun Dhawan and other crew members. Samantha and Varun will be remaking the official Hindi version of Priyanka and Richard Madden's Citadel. While the Russo brothers have directed the Priyanka Chopra's version of series, filmmaker Raj and DK will be directing Samantha and Varun's version of the series, which will be named differently.

This will mark Varun Dhawan's digital debut and second collaboration between Samantha and Raj and DK after Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man. Samantha was recently seen in the film Shaakuntalam, also starring Malayalam star Dev Mohan. The film opened to mixed review and didn't perform well at the box office. She will be soon seen in the film Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda.

Kangana Ranaut's work front

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in a series of films. While the actor is gearing up for the release of her film Emergency, starring Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik and Mahima Chaudhry in the lead roles, Kangana will also be seen in Tejas, Sita: The Incarnation among others. While the Dhaakad actress will be playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Emergency, she will be seen playing the role of Goddess Sita in The Incarnation. Tejas too is inspired by a true story.