Samantha Ruth Prabhu Still Has Ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's Tattoo On Her Rib?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently made a stunning appearance at Citadel's premiere in London in a black co-ord set. Soon after, pictures of the Shaakuntalam actress went viral, a few eagle-eyed fans spotted an old tattoo on her rib as she posed with Stanley Tucci. The tattoo that was inked on the right side of her rib read 'Chay.'

Netizens were quick to notice that Samantha did not actually get rid of her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's name tattooed on her rib nearly after two years of their split. The Yashoda actress also has other tattoos inked on her body that were dedicated to her relationship with Naga Chaitanya. Samantha inked the initials of her debut movie with Naga titled Ye Maaya Chesave (YMC). In the movie, the two shared a great chemistry and fans loved to watch them together. This movie marked the beginning of Samantha's relationship with her ex-husband.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya also have a matching tattoo on their arm that is in the form of arrows. The Theri actress has it inked on her right hand. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya inked their wedding date. Samantha had earlier shared the photo of her tattoo on Instagram and explained the meaning behind it. It meant, "create your own reality."

About Samantha and Naga Chaitanya relationship

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married back in 2017 and parted ways after four years of their marriage in 2021. The couple released a joint statement following their split. It read, "To all our well wishers, After much deliberation and thought, Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support. (sic)."