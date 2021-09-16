Sameera Reddy Reacts To Father's Request To Cover White Hair: 'I’m Not Paranoid About It'

Actor Sameera Reddy who has been promoting body positivity for a couple of years has been winning love on social media for her latest post. She recently shared a conversation about greying hair with her father on her social media. In that, she revealed that her father was "worried about people judging her," as she was not “covering her white hair.” The actor who believes in liberating herself from all forms of social expectations shared that she is not ‘paranoid’ about her looks.

The De Dana Dhan actor in the conversation shared that she is okay with her grey locks and will take her own "sweet time and chooses to colour if and when she feels like it." Despite the long note, she even shared two pictures that revealed what her father told her about "self-love" and "acceptance." She can be seen sporting partially white hair in the pictures. "My dad asked me why I'm not covering my white hair. He was worried about people judging me. I answered 'So what if they did... Did it mean I'm old? Not pretty? Not groomed? Not appealing?' I told him that I'm not paranoid about it like I used to be and that freedom is liberating,” she wrote.

Sameera Reddy shares conversation with father on 'not covering white hair'

Continuing, She added that earlier she used to colour her hair so that no one could ever identify her grey hairline. But now, with things that have changed over the past few years, she stressed upon the importance of accepting one's body. “I used to colour every 2 weeks so nobody could catch that line of white. Today I take my own sweet time and choose to colour if and when I feel like it. He asked me why I should be the one to change the conversation? I said why not? I know I'm not alone. The shift and acceptance only begin when old thought processes are broken. When we can just let each other be. When confidence can just find its way naturally and not hidden behind a mask or cover. My dad understood. As I understood his concern as a father. Every day we learn we move forward and we find peace in small shifts. And it's those small steps that take us to much bigger places #happiness #acceptance #selflove #imperfectlyperfect," wrote Reddy.

Sameera Reddy had tied the knot with businessman Akshai Varde in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding in 2014. The couple is now proud parents to two children, Hans Varde, born in 2015 and Nyra, born in 2019. On the professional front, Sameera Reddy was last seen in the 2013 Kannada film Varadhanayaka.

IMAGE: Instagram/@reddysameera