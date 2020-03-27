Sameera Reddy Speaks About 'deep Anxiety Among Children' During COVID-19 Lockdown

Actor Sameera Reddy is an avid social media user. She is often seen posting pictures and videos with her adorable kids. Along with that, she also goes on to share social awareness on her social media handle for people suffering from various problems such as depression and anxiety.

Sameera Reddy recently posted a video on her Instagram handle. In the one-and-a-half-minute long video, one can see Sameera Reddy sharing social awareness about kids who are frustrated during the lockdown. The actor went on to reveal that the mental health of a child is currently not in its best place as they might be wondering what is happening with the entire nation being in lockdown.

Sameera Reddy also said that when adults are already so anxious about staying at home, the state of children would be far worse. She also revealed that she and her husband were busy preparing themselves before the lockdown. She then started to wonder about her kids as it is natural for every parent to want their kids to be safe and loved. She also asked parents to talk to their kids, help them open up and bond with them.

Along with the video, Sameera Reddy also jotted down a list of signs of anxiety among children, where she asked the parents to check if their child is going through. She also asked parents to keep their kids busy by doing some activities and bonding with them. One might get to know if their child has deep anxiety if they are “Not sleeping, or waking in the night with bad dreams, not eating properly, feeling tense and fidgety, or using the toilet often, being clingy, complaining of tummy aches and feeling unwell” and much more. Check out her video below.

