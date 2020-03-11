Sameera Reddy's Mother-in-law Steals Her Thunder As They Ace 'Flip The Switch' Challenge

The ‘Flip the Switch’ Challenge has taken social media by storm. Starting with TikTok, the challenge is now being lapped up by celebrities on Instagram as well. Among the first Indian celebrities to do so was Sameera Reddy.

The actor’s partner for the challenge was her mother-in-law, and the former had no qualms in admitting that her senior ‘stole her thunder.’

Sameera posted her ‘Flip The Switch Challenge’ on Instagram. In the video, Sameera, dressed in an all-black ensemble grooves to Drake’s Nonstop, while her mother-in-law Manjri Varde, donning a printed dress, records it via a mirror selfie. The duo then exchanges places, dresses, and roles, as Sameera’s mother-in-law also displays some cool moves as Sameera watches in bewilderment and awe.

Here’s the video:

Sharing some selfies too with Varde, as they even wore a ‘gangsta’ chain, Sameera termed her mother-in-law ‘epic’, ‘crazy’ like she was and added that she ‘stole her thunder.’ The Musafir star urged her followers also to try it out and tag them.

Jennifer Lopez and her fiance Alex Rodriguez were among the other celebrities who nailed the challenge.

Watch the video:

Meanwhile, though Sameera is yet to announce any new venture, after being away from films for over five years, her posts on Instagram often make headlines. Be it her underwater pregnancy shoot or her cute moments with her son and daughter, her Instagram handle is quite the sight.

