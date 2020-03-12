Sameera Reddy Flaunts Her Baby Bump In #TBT, Urges Moms To Love Their Bodies In All Sizes

Sameera Reddy has been sharing a lot of motherly love and care since the time she has been blessed with a son and a daughter. Recently, the actor shared more pictures from her underwater pregnancy photoshoot. Along with the posts, Sameera also added some encouraging words for all mothers in the caption.

Sameera Reddy says 'Be fearless'

Sameera first shared a picture of herself underwater in a long shot. She can be sitting on the floor of the swimming pool wearing a lime green two-piece swimsuit. She is holding a red cloth in her hands. In the caption of the post, Sameera wrote that one needs to become fearless above and beyond everything else. She also used the hashtag #imperfectlyperfect. Reddy shared that she had done her ninth month pregnancy underwater series last year. She said that her daughter Nyra wanted her to break barriers present in her and mind and she did.

In yet another throwback post of her underwater photoshoot, Sameera talked about pregnancy weight gain. She urged her followers and all the mothers in the world to respect their bodies in any size. She also shared that a calm mother is a happy mother. She also used the hashtags #womensupportingwomen, #positivebodyimage, #supportdontjudge, and #sizedoesntmatter.

Sameera's third post is all about herself and how she is positive about her body. The actor wrote that she will always be the best version of herself no matter what shape or phase of life that she is in. Here is the post:

Sameera Reddy gave birth to her daughter Nyra on July 12, 2019. The actor is married to an entrepreneur Akshai Varde. They also have an elder son named Hans Varde. The actor's last movie in Bollywood was Tezz in 2012.

Source: Sameera Reddy Instagram

