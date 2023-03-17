Sana Khan, Anas Saiyad Expecting Their First Child; Former actress Hints At Delivery Date

Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad are expecting their first child. Sana, who quit acting in 2020 due to her religious leanings, is expected to give birth to the child by June end. In an interview, Sana denied expecting twins and said, "I'm looking forward to it. Obviously, it's a different journey altogether. Bohot emotionally bhi thoda mere liye as a woman ek up and down both chalta rehta hai (Emotionally, I have been facing many ups and downs)."

"But I think it's a beautiful journey. I'm waiting to have my baby in my arms... that's it," said Sana in an interview with Iqra TV.



The couple was giving out hints about their pregnancy. On February 5, Sana Khan and her husband Anas shared a photo and captioned it, "Alhamdullilah soooo Happy. This umrah is very very special for some reason which In Sha Allah I will share soon with all. May Allah make it easy."

Check out the post here:

On Sana's post, a social media user commented, "May Allah bless you with a healthy child. MashaAllah (sic)." Another one wrote, "Now I think you are gonna to be mother correct. Allah bless you both (sic)."

Quiting Showbiz

After quitting the entertainment industry in October 2020, Sana got married to Anas Saiyad in November in an intimate ceremony. The former actress and her husband keep a low key profile. However, Sana has been open about embracing her religion in her Instagram posts.

Wedding news



Sharing the news of their marriage, the couple wrote, "Sharing the news on Instagram, she wrote, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah. @anas_sayied.”

Movies

Sana Khan has featured in Bollywood films like Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho and others.