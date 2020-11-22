Sana Khan Shares First Picture With Husband Mufti Anas Sayied; Changes Name On Instagram

A month after announcing her departure from the entertainment industry, TV and film actor Sana Khan on Sunday revealed she has tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. The former reality show contestant posted a picture of herself along with her groom, Mufti Anas Sayied.

The couple got married on November 20. "Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this duniya and reunite us in jannah... Which of the favours of your lord will you deny.#anassayed #nikah #married," Khan posted on Instagram.

Sana also changed her Instagram name to — Sayied Sana Khan.

On Saturday, pictures of her dressed in a beautiful white gown went viral on social media.

In October, the 33-year-old announced her decision to leave the industry and spend her life in the service of humanity and following the orders of her "creator".

After making her debut in Bollywood with Yehi Hai High Society in 2005, Khan went on to star in movies like Halla Bol, Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. She also participated in reality shows such as Bigg Boss (season six) and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6.

(With PTI Inputs)

