Sana Khan Breaks Down At 'Special Ops' Trailer Launch, Actor Gautami Kapoor Consoles

Actor Sana Khan broke down during the trailer launch of her upcoming OTT series Special Ops directed by Neeraj Pandey of A Wednesday fame. The former Bigg Boss contestant could barely hold back her tears as she looked at herself on the poster of Special Ops while thanking the director for giving her an opportunity to feature in the series. A video of the same has gone viral on the internet where one can see the actor being consoled by her co-star Gautami Kapoor.

Have a look:

Read | Melvin Louis calls the pictures posted by ex-girlfriend Sana Khan "photoshopped"

Sana Khan had been in the news recently for her breakup with choreographer Melvin Louis as she had publicly announced that she had been cheated on multiple times by Louis. Earlier this month, she announced her break-up with choreographer Melvin Louis as she went 'live' on her Instagram handle to reveal some shocking details of the ugly separation of the two. Sana, who broke down in tears during the session, couldn't continue and wrote later that Melvin "made a young girl pregnant, took money from other girls and also flirted with several students."

Read | Sana Khan confirms break-up with choreographer Melvin Louis, claims he was cheating

The actor even claimed that she had heard about Melvin and his philandering ways from others but chose to ignore it since the latter insisted on such talk being just false rumors. Confirming that she officially dated him for close to one-year she said, "I ended the relationship. I have come to know that he (Melvin) has already moved on with somebody else."

Read | Sana Khan responds to ex-boyfriend Melvin Louis' cryptic post; read more

What's next for Sana Khan?

Sana Khan shot to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 6. After that, she has appeared in films like Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. She will be seen in the thriller series Special Ops along with actors Divya Dutta, Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker and others. The series is currently scheduled to premiere on March 17, 2020.

Read | WATCH | Sana Khan breaks down, reveals shocking details of ugly break-up with Melvin Louis

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.