Sana Khan Responds To Ex-boyfriend Melvin Louis' Cryptic Post; Read More

Sana Khan recently broke up with her dancer-choreographer boyfriend Melvin Louis stating that he was allegedly cheating on her with multiple women. The Bigg Boss 7 fame shared screenshots of an article to expose her ex-boyfriend calling him disgusting, cheat and a liar. The couple's breakup has become controversial as both of them are involved in a social media cold war where they are taking digs at each other but not openly. Take a look at what happened when Melvin Louis shared a cryptic post on Instagram.

Read Also: Rana Daggubati Spoke About 'Haathi Mere Saathi' Not Trying To Give A Social Message

This is how Sana Khan responded to ex-boyfriend Melvin Louis' cryptic post

After the break-up and allegations from ex-girlfriend Sana Khan, Melvin Louis took to Instagram to share a very cryptic post. Other than this post the choreographer has not made any other official statements on the matter. This social media post started a whole stir online, check out the post below.

Read Also: Deepika Padukone Back From Mystery Vacay With Hubby Ranveer Singh, Netizens Guess Location

After Melvin Louis shared this post, Sana Khan has given a befitting reply via her Instagram. She shared a hilarious meme mocking and targeting Melvin’s latest cryptic post and also wishing everybody on Valentine’s Day. Take a look at Sana Khan’s post below.

Read Also: I’m Still Discovering Myself As An Actor: Aditya Roy Kapur

Social media wars between celebrities can get ugly a lot of times. Netizens are waiting for Melvin Louis to come out and give a public response to Sana's allegations and posts. The dancer-choreographer has not said anything on the topic but netizens are interested to see what Melvin's statement would be.

Read Also: 'Love Aaj Kal': Kartik Aaryan Reacts To Unprecedented Feat With Movie's Opening At BO

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.