Sana Khan Shares Her Mehendi Ceremony Pictures, Fans Praise Her Stunning Look

Sana Khan, tied the knot with Gujarat-based Anas Sayed in an intimate ceremony on November 20 and the actor has been sharing pictures and videos from the ceremonies. On Wednesday, Sana shared some candid photographs from her Mehendi ceremony held on November 18.

Sana wore a beautiful orange and pink outfit by Poonams Kaurture on her Mehendi and looked stunning as she completed her look with gold jewellery and tied hair. One user wrote, "U so beautiful MashaAllah," while another said, "Your outfit looks beautiful." [sic] A month after announcing her departure from the entertainment industry, Sana Khan on Sunday revealed she has tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. Sana has also changed her Instagram name to — Sayied Sana Khan.

The former Bigg Boss contestant posted a picture of herself along with her groom, Anas Sayed. "Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this duniya and reunite us in jannah...Which of the favours of your lord will you deny. #sanakhan #anassayed #nikah #married #20thNov," Khan posted on Instagram.



In October, the 33-year-old announced her decision to leave the industry and spend her life in the service of humanity and following the orders of her "creator". After making her debut in Bollywood with Yehi Hai High Society in 2005, Khan went on to star in movies like Halla Bol, Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. She also participated in reality shows such as Bigg Boss (season six) and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6.

