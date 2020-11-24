Kiara Advani And Aditya Seal Look Stunning Together In 'Indoo Ki Jawani' Tralier, Watch

The trailer for Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal's new film Indoo Ki Jawani recently premiered on YouTube. The film is directed by Abir Sengupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani. Fans will see Kiara Advani play the role of Indoo Gupta while Aditya Seal will be sen as Samar and Mallika Dua as Sonal. Take a look at the trailer and read the review for it as well.

Indoo ki Jawani Trailer

Indoo Ki Jawani trailer starts with the introduction of Kiara Advani as Indoo. Indoo lives in the vibrant city of Delhi and is looking for a nice boy whom she can date. Indoo then goes on to meet many boys but finds out that they are more interested in physical relationships than an emotional one. From the start of the trailer, fans can understand that Indoo is a modern, smart girl. Kiara's playfulness complements the character quite well and she fits into the role without any trouble.

Her friend Sonal is later introduced (played by Mallika Dua) in the trailer. She is seen passing fun and quirky comments about Indoo's love life. Malika Dua's inclusion in the movie certainly feels right in the film as she compliments the story quite well. Sonal then asks Indoo to join a dating website. Till here the trailer seems quite entertaining yet the story doesn't seem too unique.

A bit later, Aditya Seal is introduced as Samar - a decent and well-mannered boy, who says he is from Hyderabad. He is exactly what Indoo wants but there is a small problem - he seems to be a Pakistani terrorist on the run from Indian police. Now fans see Indoo trying to protect Samar while also falling hopelessly in love with him.

Overall the trailer and Indoo ki Jawani cast seem quite vibrant and the story seems fun as well. The movie definitely can be identified as a 'Masala Movie' and is guaranteed to make the audiences laugh. There may be off-putting moments for some in the trailer. The story doesn't seem very different or any unique and the whole 'India-Pakistan' humour is also very outdated and seems like a bit too much. So for this trailer, we give 2/5 stars.

