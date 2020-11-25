Sana Khan Flaunts Her Stunning Wedding Outfit, Calls Herself 'blushing Bride'

On Tuesday night, Sana Khan took to Instagram and dropped a boomerang in which she was seen flaunting her stunning wedding attire. Sana looked gorgeous in a bright red lehenga. Not to miss the loaded accessories that glammed up her look. Sharing the short-video, she wrote, "blushing bride. #sanakhan #walima #bride #happy #blessed #alhu."

As soon as Sana Khan's wedding video was up on the internet, fans rushed to drop comments on it. While many dropped awestruck emoticons, many also complimented her look. "I'm the first one to like! Really love your transformation Sana! Happy for you and best of luck for your married life! Im talking about from being a heroine to being a pious Muslim woman! Masha'allah", read a user's comment.

Sana the 'blushing bride'

Apart from this, a video of Sana Khan from her wedding day went viral on the internet. In it, Sana and her groom were seen walking down the stairs, holding each other's hand. The duo happily sat down with their family members and also cut a huge chocolate cake together. While Sana could be seen wearing a white wedding gown, her husband, on the other end, was seen sporting a traditional white attire.

It was on October 8, when Sana took to her Instagram and posted a lengthy statement. In her message, Sana revealed that she is "quitting the film industry to serve humanity and follow the orders of her Creator". Sana called it her "happiest moment" and added that "the entertainment industry has given her fame, wealth and honour".

Sana Khan wrote, "Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. I have been living the Showbiz (Film Industry) life for years, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them. But for a few days now, I have been possessed to the realization that: Is the real purpose of man's coming into this world only to chase wealth and fame?".

