Sana Khan Shares Post-wedding Pictures In Green Sharara Outfit, Steps Out For A Drive

Sana Khan on Saturday took to her Instagram handle to share stunning pictures in a green velvet outfit. It has been a week since Sana Khan tied the knot with Gujarat-based Anas Sayad on November 20. The intimate wedding was held in Surat and Sana has been treating fans with some amazing pictures from her nuptials.

Sana also stepped out with her husband for a drive and shared a small clip on her Instagram story.

Sana Khan looks pretty in white as she shares endearing wedding pictures

Sharing a picture from their wedding, she wrote, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah Married each other for the sake of Allah May Allah keep us united in this Duniya And reunite us in jannah. Thank you for being in my life and making it a beautiful journey. Thank you for all your love and support. Hope to spend an eternal bliss of a peaceful and joyous marriage with you."

Sana Khan flaunts her stunning wedding outfit, calls herself 'blushing bride'

Back in October, Sana Khan had revealed on Instagram that she has decided to quit the entertainment industry. In a lengthy Instagram post, Sana had expressed her desire to serve humanity and follow the path laid down by the creator.

