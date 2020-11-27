Sana Khan Looks Pretty In White As She Shares Endearing Wedding Pictures

It has been a week since Sana Khan tied the knot with Gujarat-based Anas Sayad on November 20. The intimate wedding was held in Surat and Sana has been treating fans with some amazing pictures from her nuptials. Recently, Sana gave a glimpse of her bridal avatar decked in a white dress.

Sana Khan shares wedding pictures

In the pictures, Sana can be seen looking beautiful in a white gown with a long veil. Apart from her gown, Sana Khan completed her white bridal look with a tiara. In the other pictures, Sana can be seen posing with her husband and his family members. While captioning the pictures, she wrote, “I Never thought halal love could be so beautiful until I married you. Har halal kamo Mai barkat hai.”

Apart from this, Sana had earlier shared candid photographs from her Mehendi ceremony held on November 18. Sana wore a beautiful orange and pink outfit on her Mehendi and looked stunning as she completed her look with gold jewellery.

A month after announcing that she was quitting the entertainment industry, Sana Khan on Sunday revealed she has tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. Sana has also changed her Instagram name to — Sayied Sana Khan. The Jai Ho actress shared a picture with her husband on Instagram from the wedding ceremony and wrote, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this duniya and reunite us in jannah...Which of the favours of your Lord will you deny. #sanakhan #anassayed #nikah #married #20thNov.” (sic) Back in October, Sana Khan had revealed on Instagram that she has decided to quit the entertainment industry. In a lengthy Instagram post, Sana had expressed her desire to serve humanity and follow the path laid down by the creator.

