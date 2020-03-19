Sanaya Irani Opens Up About Her New Short Film 'Ved & Arya', Calls It 'special'

Sanaya Irani, whose new short film with Nakuul Mehta released on Wednesday, talked about the short film in her recent media interview. The short film, titled Ved & Arya, reportedly explores the challenges of modern dating. In the media interview, Sanaya shared her experience working on a short film and uniting with her best friend, Nakuul Mehta. Here is all you need to know.

Sanaya Irani opens up on Ved & Arya, and working with Nakuul Mehta

Sanaya Irani, in the interview, revealed that it was a fabulous experience shooting for Ved & Arya. She is paired opposite Nakuul Mehta in the short film that is directed by Ritesh Menon. Sanaya Irani also talked about working with her long time friend Nakuul Mehta. She said it was a wonderful experience to work with him. Further in the interview, Sanaya Irani exclaimed that she is excited to see what the audiences have to say about Ved & Arya.

Check out the trailer of Ved & Arya:

Meanwhile, Sanaya Irani who was last seen on the small screen in 2013 in an old interview revealed that she is staying away from TV. She said that there aren't many exciting offers on television, the reason for which she took a hiatus from the small screen. She is reportedly being choosy of the work she does. The actor, who recently made her Bollywood debut with Ghost (2019), is looking for offers that excite and challenge her as an actor.

