Best Of Sanaya Irani's Television Shows In Which She Was The Lead Actress

Sanaya Irani is known for her character of Gunjan from Miley Jab Hum Tum and Khushi from Iss Pyaar ko Kya Naam Doon. She has also been a part of many reality shows including Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Nach Baliye. She was also seen in films like Ghost, Fanna, Saawariya and more. Here are some of the most popular TV shows she was a part of.

Shows in which Sanaya Irana featured in the lead role

Miley Jab Hum Tum

This is a romantic drama following the lives of a few teenagers in college. Starring Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal, Arjun Bijlani, Rati Pandey and more, the series aired on Star One. With 526 episodes, the series is based on falling in love in college and building friendships that last for a lifetime.

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?

Arnav Singh Raizada, a wealthy businessman decides to ruin Khushi’s reputation after she accidentally goofs up one of his events. While Khushi quietly suffers for the crimes that she did not commit. With 405 episodes, the series starred Sanaya Irani, Barun Sobti, Dalljiet Kaur, Akshay Dobra and more. Her character as Khushi Kumari Gupta won hearts and become very popular among the audience.

Left Right Left

Left Right Left was a drama series that aired on Sony Sab. The series follows the lives of six cadets training in the Indian Military Academy to qualify for the Army. Before they can chase their dreams, they are faced with many obstacles. With about 440 episodes, the series also starred Rajiv Khandelwal, Priyanka Bassi, Arjun Bijlani and more.

Chhanchhan

Starring Sanaya Irani, Anuj Sachdeva, and Supriya Pathak, the series aired for about 100 episodes. The show revolved around the life of a liberal girl named Chhanchhan who gets married into an authoritarian Gujarati family. With her modest and progressive beliefs, she tries to change the rules of her new household.

Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi

Airing for about a year, the series also starred Mona Vasu, Ragini Khanna, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Apurva Agnihotra and more. The series revolved around Radha and her daughter who leave their hometown of Meerut and relocate to Mumbai. The girls now have to start their lives afresh.

