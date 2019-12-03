Sanaya Irani Wishes Husband Mohit Sehgal On Birthday With An Adorable Caption

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal shared the screen for a television show called Miley Jab Hum Tum. Sparks flew on the sets of the show and the couple started dating. They tied the knot a couple of years back. According to their social media posts and public appearances, both Mohit and Sanaya have always been supportive of each other and their chemistry is undoubtedly one of kind. As Mohit celebrates his birthday today, Sanaya shared a lovely picture with Mohit and wrote the sweetest birthday wish for her husband. The caption was: "Happy Birthday Hubby. Love you. Man did I get Lucky."

Just after few hours after Sanaya posted, Mohit could not stop himself from commenting below the picture. Mohit replied in the comment writing, "Thank you sooo much wifey. Love you too and no it's me.. Chal let's just say Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi." Netizens went crazy after seeing so much love between the two. Sanaya and Mohit have also participated together in a dance show Nach Baliye and they were also the runner up of that season. According to the social media, the duo has a massive fan following and is one of the most loved pairs on-screen and off-screen. The duo has received immense love and appreciation for their on-screen chemistry in Miley Jab Hum Tum as well as Nach Baliye.

Sanaya's sweetest birthday wish for hubby:

In an interview with a leading media portal, Sanaya had revealed that she does not want to work roo much with Mohit. Sanaya said in the interview that she keeps telling Mohit that they should not work together because she feels then couples start taking each other for granted. She further added that she values what she has with him at home more than making money with him on-screen. Sanaya also shared that she does not mind doing a web show with him.

