Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Trailer: Fans Thrilled To Watch Parineeti & Arjun's Story

Dibankar Banerjee's upcoming movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor just dropped its trailer. The movie is jointly produced by Aditya Chopra and Dibankar Banerjee.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar trailer begins with Parineeti Chopra taking a lift from Arjun Kapoor. She asks him to take her out of Delhi anyhow. Later, cops are seen shooting a red car which is similar to Arjun’s car. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar trailer then has Arjun Kapoor hitting Parineeti Chopra and asking her why the cops are looking for her.

The trailer then takes a leap when Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor escape the city and reside in a small town. The suspicion of the plot is so accurate that fans are waiting for the release of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar to hit the silver screens. Why Parineeti Chopra wants to escape the city will only be revealed once the movie hits the screens.

Have a look at Sandeep Aur Pinky Trailer here:

ALSO READ| Arjun Kapoor: Yash Raj Films Will Announce Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Release After Mardaani

Here’s how fans are reacting about Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Trailer:

Mast trailer hai pic.twitter.com/uMEvTShDUj — Chetan Panchal (@MR_CHETAN) March 4, 2020

ALSO READ| MEET Arjun Kapoor & Parineeti Chopra As Crime Partners In ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'

OH MY GOD🤧❤🤞 — SandeepAurPinkyFaraar🔜20March (@Parizaade4ever_) March 4, 2020

ALSO READ| 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' To Get A New Release Date To Avoid Clash With 'Sonchiriya' and 'Luka Chuppi'

Oh wow. Love the trailer. This looks like an interesting story — Figment (@FadingReading) March 4, 2020

ALSO READ| Parineeti Chopra And Arjun Kapoor Starrer Ishaqzaade: Lesser Known Facts About The Film

prediction ......FLOP🤣🤣 — AMRIT THAKUR (@ThakurAmrit) March 4, 2020

ALSO READ| Ranveer Singh Cheers Enthusiastically For Arjun Kapoor's 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'

Good luck!❤️ wishing for the best! Fingers crossed! — s (@simranshah_ss) March 4, 2020

What is the plot of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar about?

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is a story based on two completely different individuals. While Pinky is a cop, Sandeep belongs to the corporate world. The plot unveils how the duo meets and that leads to suspicion, hate, and mistrust. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will theatrically release on March 20, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.