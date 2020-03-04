Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Trailer: It's Parineeti Chopra & Arjun Kapoor Against The World!

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has had many rumours as to when it will be released and since a long time now. All these rumours and questions were answered by the cast as they shared the poster of the movie along with the trailer of the movie. The trailer is a great introduction to the story of Sandeep and Pinky in the movie.

Here is the trailer of Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar:

Parineeti plays the role of Sandeep Singh. Arjun is called Pinky Dahiya in the movie. The first thing that one notices in the trailer is the lack of bright colours and hip music, which is usually a part of movie trailers. A scene taken from the backseat of the car shows Sandeep running towards the car and then asking the driver to take her away from Delhi as soon as possible. The driver is Arjun Kapoor i.e. Pinky.

The next scene is of police officers firing towards a car in front of Pinky and Sandeep. They escape from there and Pinky tries to get the truth out of Sandeep as to why she was running and why the police are looking for her. Sandeep can be heard saying that she is pregnant, which is not mentioned again later in the trailer.

We then see actor Jaideep Ahlawat, who seems to be one of those officials who are hunting down Sandeep. Jaideep says that to Pinky is the best for the case as he is the one person who nobody needs. Pinky forces Sandeep to stay in dirty hotel rooms.

The trailer then introduces the characters of Neena Gupta and in the film. Pinky and Sandeep stay at their place. Pinky is under the alias of being police in the anti-terrorist squad while Sandeep becomes a worker at a bank named Parivartan Bank. The trailer then shows how the two stay as a married couple. Pinky can be heard saying that they need passports in any way possible. While the trailer does not reveal why Sandeep is on the run, it ends with Pinky strangling Sandeep to death.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar release date

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will be released on March 20, 2020. The movie is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The movie was supposed to be released last year, but its release had been postponed as Yash Raj Productions wanted a clean release for the movie, as per a leading daily.

