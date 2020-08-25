Sushant Case: Sandip Ssingh's Call Records Show He Spoke To Sanjay Nirupam, Zarina Wahab

In a major breakthrough, Republic TV on Tuesday accessed the call details of Sushant Singh Rajput's self-proclaimed friend Sandip Ssingh which highlighted that several calls that were exchanged between him and the ambulance driver between June 14-16, despite the ambulance driver's statements. The record details also showed that calls that were made by Sandip Ssingh to Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam and actor Sooraj Pancholi's mother Zarina Wahab.

According to the details accessed, Sandeep Ssingh had made 28 calls to Sanjay Nirupam between the period of November 16, 2019, and July 29, 2020. Earlier Sanjay Nirupam had claimed that he was with Sandeep Ssingh when the news of Sushant's death surfaced. On the other hand, his call details with Sooraj Pancholi's mother Zarina Wahab have also surfaced. The reports suggest 5 calls have been exchanged between the two from September 4, 2019 to June 20, 2020.

Call details with the ambulance driver

The call records show that on June 14, ambulance driver Akshay Bandgar dialled Sandip Ssingh at 6.40 PM and had a 48 seconds conversation. He made a second call at 7.57 PM and spoke to him for 51 seconds. The call records further show that Sandip made the third call to the ambulance driver at 9.59 PM on June 14. Sandip Ssingh again spoke to the ambulance driver Bandgar for 104 seconds on June 16, after Bandgar called him.

Ambulance driver rejects call details

Even as call details were accessed between Sandip Ssingh and the ambulance driver, sensationally the ambulance driver claimed that he doesn't know who Sandeep Ssingh is saying that the Mumbai Police had called him.

When asked about his calls with Sandip Ssingh, Akshay Bandgar evasively said that he will narrate the incident and will even give his phone to check the call records in front of Bandra Police. Moreover, the ambulance driver sheepishly said that he has heard the name 'Sandip Ssingh' for the first time even though call records accessed by Republic shows he had called Ssingh thrice.

Sandip Ssingh's active role in handling the affairs of the late actor's death sparked questions especially after in an interview with Republic TV he said that had not met Sushant for over a year. Sandip was seen with the late actor's sister outside Cooper hospital on June 14 and was among the first to respond and arrive at the scene after Sushant had died. Videos from Cooper Hospital where Sushant's body was taken for autopsy showed Sandip Ssingh orchestrating events, even gesturing to the Mumbai police for reasons unknown.

