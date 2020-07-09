'Bijlee' Sangeeta Bijlani's Career Net Worth Is Testimony Of Her Success; Read Details

Sangeeta Bijlani is among the few Indian film actors, who have managed to create a niche in the hearts of masses with her indelible performances onscreen, impressing masses. Since her debut film Qatil, Sangeeta Bijlani has come a long way in her career and has been a part of nearly twenty-four film and television projects. Here is Sangeeta's net worth as of 2020.

As of 2020, Sangeeta’s net worth ranges from $1-$5 Million USD, which converts to Rs 7,50,59,500 - Rs 37,52,97,500 (37.52 crores). In her illustrious career, Sangeeta Bijlani has delivered many successful projects like Qatil, Tridev, Hathyar, Jurm and Yodha. Besides movies, Sangeeta has also been a part of several brand campaigns and has endorsed products in television commercials. She was crowned the Miss India title in the year 1980. If the reports are to be believed, Sangeet owns a Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE S4. Reportedly, Sangeeta also owns a farmhouse in Khandala.

Sangeeta, who celebrates her birthday today, on July 9, took to her Instagram handle to share a video, which features the actor celebrating the day with her family. As seen in the video shared, Sangeeta Bijlani can be seen blowing candles and cutting the cake, while her father is seen sitting beside her to accompany singing the birthday song. Keeping her look breezy, Sangeeta donned a simple black tee. Keeping her makeup minimal, the actor left her tresses open. With the video shared, Sangeeta wrote: “And my Birthday celebrations begin ðŸŽ‚ðŸ¥³ðŸŽ‰ðŸ’ƒ with my sweet Daddy singing for me...... priceless and precious moments ðŸ˜”. Take a look at the video shared:

Sangeeta- on the work front

Sangeeta kickstarted her modelling career at the mere age of 16. Later, Sangeeta went on to do many commercials including advertisements for brands like Nirma and Pond's soap. Popularly known as 'Bijli' from her modelling days, Sangeeta represented India at the Miss Universe pageant in Seoul, South Korea, where she won Best National Costume award designed by her mother. Later, Sangeeta dipped her toes in the Hindi Film Industry and worked in many blockbuster projects like Yugandhar, Izzat and Lakshman Rekha and has worked with renowned directors like Mahesh Bhatt, Mukul Anand, J.P. Dutta, Rahul Rawail and N. Chandra. Sangeeta also donned the producer's hat for the popular comedy serial Hasna Mat, with Kader Khan on Star Plus and Kinarey Milte Nahi on Zee TV.

