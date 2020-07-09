Birthday Special: Watch Sangeeta Bijlani Woo Jackie Shroff In 'Gali Gali Mein Phirta Hai'

Sangeeta Bijlani celebrates her birthday today, on July 9. She has been a part of many memorable movies and songs, one of her most famous being Gali Gali from Tridev. The song was a huge hit and won several hearts. Sangeeta Bijlani’s performance in Gali Gali Mein Phirta Hai was appreciated by fans and critics. It became quite iconic due to her spectacular performance in the song and was also reprised in quite a few recent releases, namely Azhar and KGF Chapter 1.

Sangeeta Bijlani's song: Throwback to Gali Gali Mein Phirta Hai

The song was from the film Tridev, which released in 1989 and was a huge hit at the box office. The film was directed by Rajiv Rai and went on to be loved by many. Sunny Deol, Naseeruddin Shah, Jackie Shroff, Sangeeta Bijlani and several other actors were a part of the film. The song Gali Gali Mein Phirta Hai especially gained popularity due to the dance performance put up by Sangeeta Bijlani and the song's catchy tune.

The music directors for the song Gali Gali Mein Phirta Hai were Kalyan Ji and Anand Ji. The song was sung by Manhar Udhas and Alka Yagnik. The sequence in the film when the song appears features an awestruck Jackie Shroff. His character is taken aback by the beauty and grace of Sangeeta Bijlani’s character. As the song proceeds, the chemistry between them blooms. While Sangeeta's character tries to seduce Jackie's character, he tries to remain elusive. This song also received tremendous praise due to the amazing chemistry between the two actors. Sangeeta Bijlani stood out for her amazing dancing skills and won many hearts when the song was first released.

Sangeeta Bijlani even today is praised for her spectacular performance in Gali Gali. Since then, the actor has appeared in several movies and gained a massive fan following over the years. In recent times, the actor has become a fitness icon as she posts several workout videos on her Instagram. Fans applaud her dedication and praise her in the comments. She is also known to upload glamorous selfies on Instagram which her fans have absolutely adored over the years.

