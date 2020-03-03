Sangeeta Bijlani's Workout Videos Are Simply Inspiring; See Posts Here 

Bollywood actor Sangeeta Bijlani kick-started her acting career in 1988 after winning the Miss India crown in 1980. She played a leading character in Qatil and went on to star in blockbuster hits like Tridev, Jurm and Yodha among others. Sangeeta also appeared in various commercial ads including, the popular Nirma ad.

Sangeeta Bijlani is quite active on social media. She keeps posting her gorgeous close-up shots on Instagram. The Hathyar actor is also a workout freak and shares her gym videos to inspire her fans. Read on to know about Sangeeta Bijlani's workout video:

Sangeeta Bijlani's workout video

Recently, Sangeeta Bijlani took to Instagram and posted a workout video of herself. She can be seen putting in a lot of hard work during her gym session. In her post’s caption, Sangeeta has advised trying TRX exercises to achieve a toned back. She also added that it banishes the back fat. Have a look at the video post.

Sangeeta Bijlani has proved that age is no bar when it comes to toning one's muscles. Usually, she can be witnessed working out rigorously. She keeps her social media updated with her videos and pictures while exercising.

Here are some of the best posts of the actor on various workout occasions

Explaining the importance of Yoga on the event of International Yoga Day

Working out on Holi

Way to tone inner thigh muscles

Assisted lat pulldown to strengthen the back muscles and target upper body

Working out on pectoral muscles

