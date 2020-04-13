Sania Mirza wishes Shoaib on anniversary with 'expectation vs reality' meme; B-Town joins

One of the high-profile couples in the world of sports, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have completed a decade of marriage. As is often seen on social media, couples are known to share some adorable words for each other on special occasions. The tennis sensation’s anniversary wish for her husband, however, was cute but at the same time hilarious.

Sania shared some heartwarming pictures with the Pakistani cricketer, twinning in red traditional outfits, that seemed to be from a wedding. In one, the duo is posing in style, and in the other, they are making an interesting pose with eyes wide open, sticking the tongue out and expressing surprise.

The six-time Grand Slam champion quipped how it was like a popular ‘expectation vs reality’ meme, the first one being expectation and the other reality, and how a decade of being married looked.

Here’s the post

Happy Anniversary @realshoaibmalik 😌🤗

A decade of being married looks like this!! Expectation vs reality 😅😂

Swipe right for reality ➡️ pic.twitter.com/z7i1G5yrMH — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 12, 2020

Many Bollywood stars like Riteish-Genelia Deshmukh, Farah Khan, Neeti Mohan, Dia Mirza conveyed their wishes to the couple.

Shoaib, on the other, had a simpler wish for his ladylove, by sharing a throwback picture.

Both at the peak of their careers, Sania-Shoaib’s wedding was held in Hyderabad on April 12, 2010, and was a huge event in terms of media coverage then. The star couple became parents to a son Izhaan in 2018. If a recent picture of the little one is anything to go by, he seems to have more fondness for his mother’s sport.

