Dia Mirza, Sona Mohapatra & Others React To Sania Mirza's Post Slamming Food Updates

Tennis News

Earlier on Saturday, tennis star Sania Mirza slammed those who have been posting food updates on their social media in the midst of a crisis due to COVID-19

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sania Mirza

Earlier on Saturday, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza's tweet about the inappropriateness of posting food and cooking videos created ripples all over the microblogging platform. While many stood in solidarity with her that a grave concern like that of thousands struggling for food is looming at large, many Bollywood celebrities including actors Dia Mirza, Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia and singer Sona Mohapatra have also pointed out that everyone has their way of coping with the crisis and that this is no time to pass judgements.

Have a look:

Many Bollywood celebrities have taken to cooking and baking as a way to beat the quarantine blues and keep themselves busy amid the 21-day lockdown imposed by the Government earlier last month. Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and many others have posted these activities through their respective social media accounts. They have also contributed to the different relief funds set up by many organizations around the world.

Coronavirus pandemic in India

With many of the industries shut down due to the COVID-19 virus, the daily wage workers and technicians have had to suffer major losses.

First Published:
