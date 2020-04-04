Dia Mirza, Sona Mohapatra & Others React To Sania Mirza's Post Slamming Food Updates

Earlier on Saturday, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza's tweet about the inappropriateness of posting food and cooking videos created ripples all over the microblogging platform. While many stood in solidarity with her that a grave concern like that of thousands struggling for food is looming at large, many Bollywood celebrities including actors Dia Mirza, Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia and singer Sona Mohapatra have also pointed out that everyone has their way of coping with the crisis and that this is no time to pass judgements.

Sania, I can’t tell you how many times i’ve thought of this... especially the posts on Insta... but i guess everyone has their own way of coping. One thing i am learning everyday is that there is no time or room for passing judgments. So best is to do our bit and find our way 🙂 https://t.co/vc4qn0UzCl — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 4, 2020

It’s sensitive and empathetic to ask the question you did... and yes, there is much to be grateful for. And yes, there also is so much to be done to help all those we can. And we will. Together. https://t.co/dSFYWIXDzK — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 4, 2020

Dear @MirzaSania ,while I understand your sentiment,our part of the world has millions who starve,hold the shorter end of the stick even in the best of times & we,the more fortunate need to do more to help.Judging insta cooking posts is misplaced indignance.This isn’t 70’s Russia https://t.co/ocJhg64aMz — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 4, 2020

I agree Dia ! Everyone is contributing their best to help the underprivileged.Not a single soul, that I know of,forgets to express gratitude for what we have. With the entire Nation in a lockdown, to each his own, how they want to express. Let their be only positivity & efforts🙏🏻 https://t.co/7ORBtnBZLv — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) April 4, 2020

Could agree more Sania .. let’s all please do our bit ❤️ @MirzaSania https://t.co/vudhUkea8i — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) April 4, 2020

Many Bollywood celebrities have taken to cooking and baking as a way to beat the quarantine blues and keep themselves busy amid the 21-day lockdown imposed by the Government earlier last month. Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and many others have posted these activities through their respective social media accounts. They have also contributed to the different relief funds set up by many organizations around the world.

Coronavirus pandemic in India

With many of the industries shut down due to the COVID-19 virus, the daily wage workers and technicians have had to suffer major losses.