Sania Mirza Net Worth, Salary, Endorsements, ₹1.25 Crore Drive For COVID-19 Relief Funds

India tennis star Sania Mirza has donated a whopping ₹1.25 crore in a bid to help India fight the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. The tennis star donated the money to help the cause of widows, single mothers and daily wage workers as the country is under lockdown to stop the spread of the deadly virus. Sania Mirza joined an elite list of Indian sporting icons including Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Mary Kom, PV Sindhu to make a donation towards the fight against Coronavirus. Here, let's take a look at Sania Mirza net worth, her donation and other details.

The last week we have tried as a team to provide some help to the people in need..we provided food to thousands of families and raised 1.25 Crore in one week which will help close to 1 Lakh people.its an ongoing effort and we are in this together 🙏🏽@youthfeedindia @safaindia pic.twitter.com/WEtl1ebjVR — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) March 30, 2020

Sania Mirza net worth: Sania Mirza income and endorsements

A major contributor to the Sania Mirza net worth is her income from playing tennis. According to caknowledge.com, Sania Mirza's net worth is ₹175 crore at present. Sania's estimated annual income is approximately ₹3 crore from playing tennis, while she also is the face of many reputed brands. Mirza is the brand ambassador of the state of Telangana while has sponsors in the form of Steak Scooty, Sprite, Bond or Band and Adidas. She is also the UN's Goodwill Ambassador and is the first South Asian woman to be conferred the honour.

Sania Mirza net worth: Sania Mirza husband, family life and assets

Sania Mirza married Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik in a grand Hyderabadi Muslim wedding in April 2010. The couple gave birth to a baby boy in October 2018. The couple named their son Izhaan Mirza Malik and the kid is a regular feature on Sania Mirza's Instagram account. The Indian tennis ace resides in a luxury home in Hyderabad, which has an estimated value of ₹13 crore. She also owns a bungalow situated on an island In Dubai, which has its own private beaches. Sania Mirza also boasts of an extensive car collection from companies like Range Rover, Mercedes Benz, Audi and BMW.

Sania Mirza net worth: Sania Mirza donation to fight coronavirus pandemic

The Sania Mirza donation to help the victims of coronavirus saw the tennis star join hands with different organisations trying to help people in need. Mirza announced on Twitter that they were able to raise ₹1.25 crore within just one week. The funds collected will support close to 100,000 people mainly who are widows, single mothers and daily wage workers.

