Sanjay Dutt: Breaking Down The Actor's Fierce Look From 'Panipat'

Panipat is an upcoming historical war film directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. The movie is based on the third battle of Panipat. It stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The new poster of Ashutosh Gowariker's upcoming period drama showcases Sanjay Dutt as the fierce Ahmad Shah Abdali. Sanjay Dutt took to social media to share the new poster of the film. The actor introduced his character on his Instagram and wrote a ferocious caption. Check it out below:

In the past, Ranveer Singh essayed the role of Alauddin Khilji, the main antagonist in the movie Padmaavat and his performance was hugely appreciated by critics and audience alike. Sanjay Dutt’s look as Ahmed Shah Abdali resembles Allaudin Khilji from Padmaavat. Saif Ali Khan too will portray the character of Udaybhan Rathod in the upcoming movie Tanhaji. The looks of antagonist's in period dramas are becoming hugely popular. Sanjay Dutt's look in the Panipat trailer somewhat resembles Allaudin Khilji's look from Padmaavat. Sanjay's look as Ahmed Shah Abdali is creating a buzz on social media. Check out the look of all the characters from this trailer:

Panipat is based on real events. The movie revolves around Sadashiv Rao Bhau, portrayed by Arjun Kapoor, who leads the Maratha army against the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the king of Afghanistan. The audience is stoked to see Sanjay Dutt in the film. Also, check out the look of Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon as Sadashiv Rao Bhau and Parvati Bai, respectively, here:

