Sanjay Dutt Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With His 'biggest Support Systems' Priya & Namrata

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt recently took to his Instagram handle to share a video with his sisters, Priya Dutt and Namrata Kumar. As seen in the video shared, Sanjay Dutt can be seen hugging Priya, while planting a peck on Namrata’s head. Take a look at the video shared:

In the caption, Sanjay Dutt remarked that even though Priya and Namrata were younger to him, they have always ‘been his biggest support system, motivating him by being there for him throughout his life.’ Expressing his love, Sanjay Dutt wished his sister a happy Raksha Bandhan. Take a look at how fans reacted to Sanjay Dutt’s post:

As per reports, Sanjay Dutt is currently alone in his Mumbai residence, as his family is stuck in Dubai due to the unprecedented lockdown extension. Talking about his family to a leading news daily, actor Sanjay Dutt revealed that he has spent several periods of his life in lockdown. Adding to the same, Sanjay remarked that he is worried about his family’s safety even after knowing that they are fine and such times teach people the value of moments spent with loved ones. The actor also confessed that he spends most of his time by practising lines for his upcoming film, Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Sanjay Dutt on the professional front

Starring Sanjay, Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Dev in the leading roles, Torbaaz revolves around the life of a doctor, a child and an extremist leader. Directed by Girish Malik, the film is expected to release near the end of 2020. The film also stars actor Jay Patel and Rudrak Soni.

Sanjay also has KGF 2 in his kitty, which is among the most-awaited South-Indian films of the year. The movie will pit two superstars against each other and Sanjay will be seen in his first Kannada film with Yash and Shrinidhi Shetty. The story of the movie revolves around the life of Rocky and his road to supremacy.

(Image credits: Sanjay Dutt Instagram)

