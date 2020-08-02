Sushant Singh Case: Bihar Police To Probe Disha Salian's Death, Summon Siddharth Pithani

The Bihar Police will be investigating the alleged suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian. It has also been confirmed that they will be summoning Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani in connection with the Chhichore star’s death.

As per a report on PTI, the news was confirmed by Inspector General of Police (Patna zone) Sanjay Singh. "We are going to investigate the suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian, and will also question his friend Siddharth Pithani, who was staying with the actor for the past one year," the officer was quoted as saying. Singh also said, "Our officials are visiting all possible places related to this case. They had also visited Rajput's residence and recreated the scene. In the coming days, more people are likely to be questioned in the case.”

Disha, who has also managed actors like Varun Sharma and Bharti Singh, allegedly jumped to her death from a high-rise in Mumbai’s Malad on June 8. Sushant’s friend Smita Parikh had claimed that Sushant had been ‘worried’ after Disha’s death.

Pithani, on the other hand, had been questioned by the Mumbai Police in the case. He has now returned to Hyderabad, and sent an e-mail to the Mumbai Police, claiming that he had been asked by the family to give a statement against Rhea Chakraborty, regarding the transfer of Rs 15 crore from Sushant’s account.

A team of Bihar Police is currently in Mumbai to investigate after an FIR was registered against Rhea Chakraborty and six others, under IPC sections, 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

The Bihar Police has sought reports of the forensic laboratory, inquest, post- mortem, and the relevant CCTV footage from the Mumbai Police, apart from the statements of those who have been questioned in the case.

