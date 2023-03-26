Sanjay Dutt Performs Navratri Puja, Wishes Fans On The Occasion

Sanajy Dutt celebrated Navratri at his residence in Mumbai by organising a puja. Dutt shared a photo on social media and thanked the priest for organising the entire puja ceremony. A large idol of Goddess Durga, riding a tiger, was seen in the image. Dutt and his close ones sought blessings of the almighty during the auspicious, on-going Navratri time.

In the image, Dutt wore a blue kurta and white pyjama. A red stole was wrapped around his neck. He also wore tilak on his forehead and prayed to the Goddess for good health. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Dutt wrote, "Did a lovely maata raani's Pooja with Uday Acharyaji, thank you Acharyaji for the lovely Pooja, happy navraatas to all and Jai maata di (sic)."

However, Dutt's wife Maanayata and their kids Shahraan and Iqra were missing from puja.

Sanjay Dutt shoots for Leo in kashmir

Sanjay Dutt will be seen in the upcoming film Leo, opposite Tamil star Vijay. The cast and crew were stationed in Kashmir for the filming and shot for some imporant sequences during this schedule. They wrapped up filming on March 23. Leo marks Dutt's Tamil debut. Last year, he forayed into South cinema with the blockbuster Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 headlined by Yash.

Massive respect to the cast and crew of #LEO who worked really hard no matter what, in the process of entertaining people.

This tribute is for you all #TheCrewBehindLEO ❤️🙌🏻#KashmirScheduleWraphttps://t.co/xa4jA0a3CG — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) March 23, 2023

Leo also stars Trisha, the upcoming project marks a reunion between Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj after Master 2021. Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon also round out the cast. Anirudh Ravichander, who composed music for hit films starring Vijay such as Kaththi, Master and Beast, will return to score the soundtrack of the movie produced by S S Lalit Kumar.