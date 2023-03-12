Leo Shoot: Thalapathy Vijay And Lokesh Kanagraj Welcome Sanjay Dutt To The Sets

Sanjay Dutt recently reached Kashmir to shoot for Lokesh Kanagraj's Leo. The film notably stars Thalapathy Vijay. Leo is also popularly called Thalapathy 67. This will be Dutt's first schedule for the film.

Welcoming Sanjay Dutt on board

Seven Screen Studio recently shared a video montage capturing Sanjay Dutt's arrival to join the team of Thalapathy 67. He will reportedly be playing the antagonist. Watching heavyweights like Vijay and Dutt against each other on screen, in a Lokesh Kanagraj directorial has already generated a strong buzz in favour of the film.

The video shows the cast and crew of Thalapathy 67 extending a warm welcome to Sanjay Dutt. There was a great camerderie between Thalapathy Vijay and Sanjay Dutt as they embraced each other. They were even seen taking official photos together.

Vijay and Kanagraj collaborate again

Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagraj have worked together previously as well. Kanagraj directed Vijay in Master, in 2021. The film dealt with an alcoholic protagonist, fighting a gangster misusing children for committing crimes. Master was a major box office hit for Tamil cinema, reportedly earning upwards of Rs 200 crores.

Everything we know about Leo so far

Leo has already commenced filming, with its current schedule going on in Kashmir. What already gives this film an edge with the audience is the speculation that Thalapathy 67 may just be part of the LCU.

LCU refers to Lokesh Cinematic Universe which Kanagraj has been building through his own directorials. Lokesh Cinematic Universe comprises of 2 films thus far - Kaithi from 2019 and Vikram from 2022.

Leo has been written by Kanagraj himself along with Rathna Kumar and Deeraj Vaidy while the soundtracks will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Leo is co-produced by S Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy, under Seven Screen Studio. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Trisha Krishnan. Leo is eyeing a release on 19 October this year.