Vijay Meets Ajith Kumar, Offers Condolences On PS Mani's Demise

Vijay reportedly arrived at the residence of Ajith Kumar to offer his condolences after the latter's father PS Mani passed away. Vijay and Ajith Kumar have been pitted against one another and as the former arrived to pay his last respects to family members, the picture went viral on social media.

Vijay reportedly arrived in his car at Ajith's residence. A fan page shared the image on Twitter, as well as a clip, of the Varisu star’s reported arrival.

Thalapathy Vijay at Ajith Kumar’s residence to convey his condolences to the family members. pic.twitter.com/UbSQlVxxtw — Vijay Fans Trends (@VijayFansTrends) March 24, 2023

Ajith Kumar’s funeral to be held today

Ajith Kumar's family issued a statement and said that PS Mani's funeral will be a private affair. Videos of the Valimai actor preparing for his father’s funeral were shared online. In another clip, Ajith was seen hugging his emotional mother. The family fought back tears as they prepared for Mani's final journey.

PS Mani’s passing

PS Mani breathed his last on March 24. In the statement from the family, it was revealed that he was suffering from a prolonged illness. He was 84 at the time of his passing. Ajith fans also shared their condolences on social media.