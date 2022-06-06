Sanjay Dutt, Priya Remember Dad Sunil Dutt On His Birth Anniversary; 'my Father, My Hero'

Sanjay Dutt and his sister Priya Dutt dedicated heartfelt posts to their father Sunil Dutt on his birth anniversary today. While Sanjay Dutt shared stills from their movie Munna Bhai MBBS to express his love for his 'hero', Priya dropped a throwback picture of the late icon.

The KGF: Chapter 2 star mentioned how Sunil Dutt's 'belief and love' made him the person he is today. On the other hand, Priya thanked the 'spirited gentleman' for being a pillar of strength in her life. For the unversed, Sunil Dutt passed away due to a heart attack on May 25, 2005, at the age of 75.



Sanjay Dutt and Priya pay tribute to father Sunil Dutt on his birth anniversary

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, June 6, Sanjay dropped two stills of the father-son duo from Munna Bhai MBBS, where they can be seen enjoying the 'jaddu ki jhappi' moment. In the caption, he wrote, "Your belief and love helped make me who I am today. You were, are and will always be my hero. Happy birthday, Dad." Take a look.

Reacting to the post, Sanjay's best friend Paresh Ghelani commented, "He was and always will be the example of what a man of integrity should be!! Forever in our hearts !!! Happy birthday Duttsaab !!"

Priya Dutt also dropped her father's glimpse from his younger days and wrote, "Happy birthday to the most handsome, loving, spirited gentleman I have known and I say it with pride, he is my father my hero. He raised the bar too high, they don't make them like him anymore. Love you dad and thank you for being that pillar in our lives."

Sunil Dutt was one of the most sought after stars of the 1950s and 1960s, having starred in films like Gumraah, Waqt, Humraaz, Khandaan, Milan, Reshma Aur Shera, Padosan and more. As a politician, he was the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports under the Manmohan Singh government in 2004.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt is basking in the success of the Yash-led gangster drama KGF: Chapter 2. He will now be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor in Shamshera.

