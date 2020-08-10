Sanjay Dutt Returns Home After Getting Discharged From Hospital, Waves At Paparazzi

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who was admitted to a city hospital on Saturday after he complained of breathlessness, reached home on Monday. The actor was clicked by the paparazzi outside his residence. The 61-year-old star who was admitted at the Lilavati Hospital revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis and said he tested negative. He also assured his fans that he is "doing well".

"Just wanted to assure everyone that I'm doing well. I'm currently under medical observation and the COVID-19 report is negative as well," Sanjay said in a brief statement posted on Twitter and Instagram. "With the help and care of the excellent doctors, nurses and staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes and blessings. Please stay safe, everyone," he added.

His sister, Congress leader Priya Dutt said the actor was taken to the hospital in the evening for a "regular check-up". "He was admitted to Lilavati Hospital around 4.30-5 pm for a regular check-up as he was feeling a little breathless. They did a COVID-19 test and the result was negative," she told PTI. "We have kept him in the hospital so that he gets all of his tests done. He has gone for a full check-up. I think he will come home on Monday," she said.

The makers of the much-awaited film Sadak 2 have unveiled the first look poster of actor Sanjay Dutt, who plays a crucial role in the film. The poster has already been garnering praise and comments as Sanjay’s first look from 'Sadak 2' is finally out.

Taking to Instagram, the makers revealed the first look of Sanjay Dutt’s character. In the picture, one can notice Sanjay giving some tough, intense looks. The actor can be seen sporting a black kurta and a thick zipper jacket.

