"Without Sanjay Dutt's Belief & Conviction, 'Sadak 2' Wouldn't Have Happened": Pooja Bhatt

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt celebrated his 61st birthday on June 29. On the occasion, his Sadak co-star Pooja Bhatt took to social media to pen a heartfelt note wishing him. Bhatt also gave the entire credit to Sanjay Dutt for making Sadak 2 happen.

Pooja Bhatt wishes Sanjay Dutt on his birthday

On Thursday night, Pooja Bhatt took to social media to credit Sanjay Dutt for making Sadak 2 happen. She also added that the film would not have happened if it was not for him. Pooja Bhatt also wrote, “Before I call it a night I have to not only wish but thank the man who made #Sadak2 happen in the first place- Sanjay Dutt. If it wasn’t for his belief & absolute conviction that #Sadak had to have a sequel it would never have happened. And it was only him that could convince my father to direct again” (sic).

Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt first came together for Sadak and will be returning for Sadak 2. She also shared a picture where she is hugging Sanjay Dutt. Wishing her co-star on his birthday, Pooja Bhatt further wrote, “So HAPPY BIRTHDAY Sanju! And thank you for setting us all off on this life-changing journey... one that continues to enrich me and keeps me working, growing & learning even through a pandemic..one that will keep the home and heart fires burning for decades to come. Gratitude, gratitude, more gratitude! #Sanjaydutt #lionamongstmen”.

Take a look at Pooja Bhatt’s post here:

Sadak sequel will also feature Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The story of Sadak 2 will pick up from where it was left off where Ravi aka Sanjay Dutt will be meeting both Alia and Aditya. Mahesh Bhatt will be directing Alia Bhatt for the first time in this movie. The film will also mark the return of Mahesh Bhatt to directing after almost two decades. Sadak 2 is scheduled for a digital release on Disney+Hotstar in the next few weeks. A definite release date has not been announced by the makers yet.

