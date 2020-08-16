Sanjay Dutt Spotted Leaving Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital; Sister Priya Dutt Accompanies

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt on Sunday was spotted leaving the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. The actor was accompanied by his sister Priya Dutt. On Tuesday, Dutt released a statement saying he would be taking a "short break" from his work commitments to take care of his health.

A day after coming home, the actor issued a statement on social media requesting his well-wishers to not speculate about his health. Dutt has not yet officially commented on the nature of his diagnosis.

‘Sher hai tu, roar’: Sanjay Dutt's friend Paresh pens emotional note on actor's ill health

The actor's wife, producer Maanayata Dutt on Wednesday said the Bollywood star is a "fighter" who has always emerged winner amid adverse conditions and urged fans to not fall prey to speculations. "We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass," she said.



Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt pay Sanjay Dutt a visit after veteran announces health issues

On the professional front

Dutt is currently awaiting the release of "Sadak 2" and "Bhuj: The Pride of India", which will premiere on Disney+Hotstar. Actor Sanjay Dutt will be finishing the dubbing of his upcoming film Sadak 2 before taking a break from work for his medical treatment.

"He (Dutt) will finish the dubbing work before going on the break. He has very little work left and he is doing that," source close to the film's production told PTI.

He will also star in the second installment of "KGF", "Shamshera", alongside Ranbir Kapoor, and "Torbaaz". In 2019, the actor had featured in three movies -- Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama "Panipat", Karan Johar-produced "Kalank" and political drama "Prassthanam".

(with PTI inputs)

