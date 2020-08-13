Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt pay Sanjay Dutt a visit after veteran announces health issues

Good wishes are pouring in for Sanjay Dutt after he announced that he is taking a break from work for medical treatment. Numerous stars sent strength to the Khalnayak star, calling him a ‘fighter’ and expressing confidence that he will win this health battle. While most of the stars shared their messages on social media, ‘Sanju’ got a visit from reel ‘Sanju’ Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Ranbir-Alia pay Sanjay Dutt a visit

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were snapped at Sanjay Dutt’s residence in Bandra late on Wednesday. The actor-couple, the former in all denim attire and the latter in loose casuals, was seen arriving together in a car. Later, they were seen making their way out of the building.

Ranbir had made headlines for playing Sanjay Dutt in the biopic on him, titled Sanju in 2018. The film remains his biggest hit to date, with the venture entering the Rs 300-crore club. The latter had even made a cameo in a special song in the Rajkumar Hirani directorial.

Alia, on the other hand, featured alongside Sanjay Dutt in two of her last three films. They shared screen space in the multi-starrer Kalank last year. The duo is currently gearing up for the release of Sadak 2.

The trailer of the Mahesh Bhatt directorial, the first of the filmmaker with the Udta Punjab star, opened to mixed reviews earlier on Wednesday.

Sanjay Dutt announces break for health reasons

Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday had announced that he is taking a short break from work for treatment.

The Munnabhai MBBS star added, “My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishes not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon.”

His announcement came a day after he was discharged from the hospital after being admitted for breathing issues.

