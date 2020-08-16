‘Sher Hai Tu, Roar’: Sanjay Dutt's Friend Paresh Pens Emotional Note On Actor's Ill Health

Sanjay Dutt’s life and career have witnessed numerous ups and downs. The actor’s success on the big screen has often been interrupted by various controversies, be it drugs, imprisonment for illegal possession of arms or his love life. Just as he recovered from those setbacks with his release from imprisonment, his health issues brought another battle on the Munnabhai MBBS star and even his close friend Paresh Ghelani agrees.

READ: Sanjay Dutt To Finish Dubbing For 'Sadak 2' Before Going On A Medical Break

‘Kamli’ on ‘Sanju’s health battle

The character Kamli from the Ranbir Kapoor blockbuster Sanju, played by Vicky Kaushal was inspired by Paresh. Paresh penned an emotional note for his ‘brother’, sharing that just when they thought their problems, which he termed as ‘amusement park’, had ended, they were forced to gear up for ‘another roller coaster,’ another battle. He also expressed confidence that the 61-year-old will conquer this battle. Paresh also delivered the line ‘sher hai tu, roar’, a popular scene from the biopic where Kamli motivates Sanju on the hospital bed.

He also stated that it was just a few days ago that they were talking about being 'blessed' to enjoy the various moments of life, but another hurdle had come. Despite that, he was confident that the journey will be beautiful.

READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Pay Sanjay Dutt A Visit After Veteran Announces Health Issues

Sanjay Dutt had been admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after complaining of breathing issues. He had tested negative for COVID-19 and was discharged in a couple of days. Later, he revealed thaT he will be taking a short break from work to undergo treatment, urging his fans not to speculate and assuring then that he will be fine. Ranbir, along with Sanjay Dutt’s Sadak 2 co-star Alia Bhatt had also met Sanjay at his residence.

READ: 'Sadak 2' Trailer: Neetu Kapoor Reviews Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer

READ: Vivek Oberoi And Anupam Kher Wish Sanjay Dutt A Speedy Recovery, Say 'will Pray For You'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.