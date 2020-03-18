Sanjay Dutt Reminisces His 40-year Long Acting Career, Says 'I'm A Richer Actor Now'

Sanjay Dutt, in a recent interview with an online portal, talked about his 40 years long acting career. He reminisced his experiences and exclaimed that he is in an exciting phase in his life and also career. He, who has an array of films under his belt, also talked about spending more time with kids and family in the interview published in an online portal.

Sanjay Dutt, who made his acting debut with Rocky in 1981, said that he has reached a phase in his career where acting comes naturally to him, and playing versatile characters is something he loves. The actor, who will be playing a pivotal role in the sequel to his 1991 movie Sadak, revealed that his years of experience has made him a better and richer actor. Further in the interview, Sanjay Dutt revealed that he is excited for 2020 and is looking at experimenting with his roles. He also said that he has much more to offer now to each character he plays.

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in Abhishekh Dudhaiya's Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The movie, starring Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sanjay Dutt in the lead, is reported to be based on the lives of 300 women who helped the Indian Airforce during Bangladesh and Pakistan war. Besides the upcomer, Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in movies like K.G.F: Chapter 2, Torbaaz, Prithviraj, among others.

