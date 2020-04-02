'Eat Well, Keep Exercising': Sanjay Dutt Urges Fans To Maintain Fitness Amid Lockdown

Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt took to his social media account and urged his fans and followers to focus on the precautions advised by the Government amid the lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. The Munna Bhai M.B.B.S actor shared a video where he can be seen walking and jogging on the balcony of his house. He speaks about the importance of staying fit and urges for staying indoors, eating healthy and spending time with family while maintaining social distance and paying heed to the instructions given by the government and other regulatory authorities during the lockdown.

Have a look:

What's next for Sanjay Dutt?

Sanjay Dutt has a total of six films in his kitty for this year. He will reunite with Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt in their upcoming collaboration Sadak 2. This sequel to the hit 1991 film Sadak also features actors Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles and is scheduled to release on July 10, 2020. Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in the period adventure film Shamshera along with Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor with its release slated for July 31, 2020.

The actor will be seen in an antagonistic role in South Indian actor Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2. He will also be a part of Abhishek Dudhaiya's film Bhuj: The Pride Of India which features actor Ajay Devgn in the lead role. Sanjay Dutt will also play a pivotal role in the Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chhillar starrer film Prithviraj. He will also star in director Girish Malik's film Torbaaz where he is reportedly going to portray the role of an army officer.

