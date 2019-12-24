Director Sanjay Gupta Acquires Film Rights For 'Rakshak' Graphic Novel

Director Sanjay Gupta who has delivered hit films like Shootout At Wadala, Jazbaa and Kaabil, has acquired the film rights to the graphic novel Rakshak. Though it is a common practice to adapt graphic novels to films in Hollywood, it will be the first time it is happening in India. The Rakshak graphic novel revolves around the story of a vigilante superhero. Director Sanjay Gupta took to his Twitter and announced that his production company White Feather Films has acquired the rights for Rakshak.

Sanjay Gupta to direct Rakshak

So proud and happy to announce that my company White Feather Films has acquired the rights for RAKSHAK. A thrilling graphic novel about a vigilante superhero.

This is India’s first graphic novel to be made into a massive & ambitious feature film to be directed by me. pic.twitter.com/xXGxBkwLX7 — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) December 24, 2019

Sanjay Gupta had previously revealed that he is eager to direct a superhero franchise film and Rakshak is a step in the right direction as the graphic novel has been written with India in its backdrop. Rakshak novel revolved around the story of an ex-Indian army marine commando turning to a vigilante who later receives superpowers from higher entities. Sanjay Gupta is currently directing a crime genre film titled Mumbai Saga, he is expected to start working on Rakshak as Mumbai Saga is wrapped post-production. The film is expected to start production in early 2021, aiming for a tentative Christmas release.

