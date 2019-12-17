John Abraham To Make Special Appearance In Arjun Kapoor And Rakul Preet's Untitled Next?

Earlier in November, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram to share an adorable collage with Rakul Preet Singh that created a storm on the internet. Posing funnily with Rakul Preet Singh, he announced the beginning of his new yet-to-be-titled film in collaboration with Rakul for the first time. The family drama will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham. Currently, there are reports doing the rounds on the internet that actor John Abraham will be roped in for a cameo in the family drama. Even though there has been no official confirmation about the same, reports suggest that the Batla House actor has happily agreed to join Arjun and Rakul Singh.

John Abraham to be a part of Arjun Rakul starrer?

Directed by Kaashvie Nair, the movie will reportedly star Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. Arjun and Rakul will also be seen in different characters. Pagalpanti actor John Abraham will reportedly play some flashback sequences in the movie. John Abraham, who is currently busy shooting for his much-anticipated film Satyameva Jayate 2, will wrap up for the same and then begin with his new venture.

As reports suggest, Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, along with the cast and crew will fly to Los Angeles for the final shoot and then wrap up everything by January end. The film will move on to the post-production process in February. The Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Singh-starrer is speculated slated to release in mid-2020.

