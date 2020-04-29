Sanjay Kapoor Posts An Adorable Photo With Wife Maheep On Her Birthday

Sanjay Kapoor is one of the popular names in Bollywood. The actor is married to Maheep Sandhu since 1997. On the occasion of Mahdeep's birthday, many celebrities poured in with wishes. Even her husband wished her and wrote a sweet message on her birthday.

Sanjay Kapoor's sweet message for his wife

Sanjay Kapoor mentioned in the post that he is celebrating his wife's 27th birthday together with her. The actor also wrote that this year's birthday will be more special as they are spending it at home. Sanjay also captioned his sweet message with heart emojis. In the picture, Sanjay Kapoor is seen standing alongside his wife. Both look extremely stunning in the picture.

The couple has worn black glares that complement their overall look. Celebrities like Chunky Panday, Suhail Galadar, Sheetal Mafatlal, Genelia Deshmukh, Bhagyashree, Punit Malhotra and many more commented and wished Maheep on her birthday. Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Pandey also posted a story on her Instagram profile to wish her.

ALSO READ | Shanaya Kapoor's Dance Video With Dad Sanjay Kapoor Garners Appreciation From Bollywood

ALSO READ | Sanjay Kapoor Celebrates His Birthday With Family And Friends

ALSO READ | Sanjay Kapoor: Check Out The Bollywood Actor's Best Looks On Instagram

Maheep Kapoor's quarantine birthday

Maheep Kapoor also commented on the post with heart emojis. The birthday girl also posted a picture with her family on her Instagram profile. In the picture, Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor and her son Jahaan Kapoor were also seen. Maheep also mentioned in the post that this year's birthday is not something that she will forget anytime soon. Karisma Kapoor also replied to the post and shared an Instagram story wishing Maheep on her birthday.

Actor Sonam Kapoor also shared an Instagram post where she wished Maheep Kapoor. Even Maheep Kapoor's best friend Seema Khan shared a picture with the birthday girl. Maheep also replied to Seema Khan's post and told her that she misses her.

ALSO READ | Maheep Kapoor Shares Throwback Pictures With Her Bollywood Friends





Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.