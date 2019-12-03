Shanaya Kapoor's Dance Video With Dad Sanjay Kapoor Garners Appreciation From Bollywood

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, made a stunning debut at le Bal des Débutantes, the most glamorous debutante ball in the world. Shanaya was accompanied by her parents at the event and her father also posted videos of Shanaya from the event on his Instagram. Multiple celebrities from Farah Khan to Siddhant Kapoor appreciated and complimented the father-daughter duo in the comment's section.

In the recent video which he posted, he captioned the post writing, "Waltz with my daughter for the opening of le bal , a privilege , Still Smiling ❤️"

Celebrities' comments on Sanjay Kapoor's post

Farah Khan Kunder commented on the post writing, "Darling ur dancing has improved 😜"

Deanne Panday commented on the post writing, "Awwwwww proud daddy moments 😍😍😍😍😍🤗🤗❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Niki Walia too commented on the post writing, "Aaaawww... this is a proper Aassoooon moment Sanjay! Bless her ! And congratulations to you and @maheepkapoor"

Malaika Arora also commented on the post writing, "So lovely"

For the evening, Shanaya donned a ruffled red Lecoanet Hemant gown with a plunging neckline. Shanaya's mother, Maheep Kapoor too took to her Instagram to share pictures of Shanaya at the gala event and wrote, “That’s my girl.” She also shared another picture of her with Maximilian and wrote, “The sweetest cavalier.” Multiple Bollywood celebs commented on those posts to compliment her as well, from Shweta Bachchan to Karisma Kapoor.

