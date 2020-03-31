The COVID-19 lockdown has put the whole county at a halt. The entertainment industry also is facing many issues. But this time has given film stars the break that they don't usually get due to their hectic schedules. While at home, many have been entering their fans and also spreading awareness. Similarly, Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor is spending time in quarantine. While in lockdown, Maheep Kapoor took to her Instagram to share several throwback pictures of her with many Bollywood celebs, appreciating the time she could spend with them. Take a look at the picture Maheep Kapoor shared.

Read Also| IN PICS | Rumoured Couple Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora Welcome 2019 In Style With Karan Johar, Sanjay And Maheep Kapoor

Maheep Kapoor shares throwback pictures with her Bollywood friends

Maheep Kapoor took to her Instagram on March 31, 2020, to share the five throwback pictures. In the first picture, we can see Maheep Kapoor sitting with Gauri Khan, Susanne Khan, Surily G and many more. In the second picture, we can see Hrithik Roshan, Nitasha, Sanjay Kapoor, Gauri Khan and Uday Chopra. In the other pictures, we see the same stars again. All the stars seem to be enjoying at a lounge and also can be seen sitting at a dining table and enjoying food and drinks. Maheep Kapoor captioned the picture by writing "he next time I’m surrounded by my friends , I will say a little prayer 🙏🏽 #NeverTakeAnythingForGranted #ThrowBack #My30thBirthday #London #Hakkasan #ThisCrazyThingCalledLife 🙌🏽".

Read Also| Nushrat Bharucha And Janhvi Kapoor Slay In Lavender Sequined Saree Looks

Masheep Kapoor was also seen sharing a video of her celebrating Janta Curfew On Sunday, March 22, 2020. She took to Her Instagram to share a video of her society applauding to the people who have helped us through this tough time. She had captioned the video by writing "thank you to our real life hero’s , out there keeping it safe for us and our children 🙏🏽❤️ #ProudIndian 🇮🇳" Take a look at Maheep Kapoor's video here.

Read Also| Disha Patani's Video Will Leave You In Splits; Even Tiger Shroff Can't Stop Laughing

Read Also| Kunal Kemmu Turns Rapper To Spread Awareness about Coronavirus | Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.